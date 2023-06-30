Wagner, Russia, & Ukraine | Andrei Martyanov & Jim Kunstler (TPC #1,279)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andrei blog: https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/?m=1
Andrei book: https://www.amazon.com/Losing-Military-Supremacy-American-Strategic-ebook/dp/B07DVSM76H?ref_=ast_sto_dp
James Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jhkunstler
James Website: https://kunstler.com
James Blog: https://kunstler.com/writings/clusterfuck-nation/
James Books: https://www.amazon.com/James-Howard-Kunstler/e/B000APLGD0?ref_=dbs_p_ebk_r00_abau_000000
Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month
Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast
Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies
Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1
Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/tommys_podcast
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC