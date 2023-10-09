© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Oct 9, 2023
Japanese researcher, Dr. Takayuki Miyazawa, took to the streets of Japan in an historic effort to convey information about research showing the Omicron variant may have been artificially synthesized. Learn how The HighWire has been leading the worldwide media coverage of this important issue.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3o3kq4-esteemed-japanese-professor-sounds-the-alarm-on-omicron.html