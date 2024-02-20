Richard Gage & the TRUTH of 9/11

Richard Gage founded Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, a group of 3,500+ professionals who have studied the evidence against the official story and reject the narrative. They are calling for an investigation into the apparent controlled demolition of all THREE World Trade Center buildings on 9/11. On this episode of The Truth Expedition, Mark and Gunnar discuss with Richard the physics behind the collapse of Building 7, the smoking gun of controlled demolition, proving 9/11 was an inside job. We discuss the structure of the building, the timeline of events on that fateful day, and the eyewitness accounts of our brave fire fighters and first responders who saw and heard explosions - The official NIST report on the cause of collapse rejected those statements and instead attributed the collapse to "office fires" - defying the laws of nature. We also discussed the potential culprits, those closest to the levers of control. Another fantastic episode, jam packed with truth. "Pull it." You can follow Richard's work at https://richardgage911.org/

