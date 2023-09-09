Live Chat with Paul; -154- UFO vid Catch Up show - More Detailed look at Pauls UFO capture 7Sept2023

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Various Topics and Did Paul capture his first UFO on his latest Sky Watch - more detailed look [00:02:00] (1c) Paul checks and arranges windows for pilled.net and YT to co-exist and complains about goolag suppression and lack of people showing to live shows lately.. is it worth keep going? [00:08:36] (2) Main Topic Begins - Paul does a deep dive in to his UFO capture from his last Live Sky Watch event [00:14:00] (2b) Working the field of view of camera angles to N S W E compass and plane headings [00:24:14] (2c) Paul frame by frames steps the Live Capture Event first from the stream version as it was ultra zoomed as much as it could be over source versions [00:32:00] (2d) Same area as the odd portal caught 9 Dec 2022 [00:37:00] (2e) Paul proves googlag suppresses UFO videos while look for the portal video that had 7 views [00:51:41] (2f) The portal in the NZ sky image found! [00:54:37] (2g) Now Paul looks at the 2 direct video sources from the 2 cameras aimed that way. [01:05:50] (2h) Now the camera with optical x20 zoom far end of dual camera which is N-NE left edge [01:22:45] (2i) Paul now applies filters as see even more UAPs in the same zoomed footage.. WOW! [01:27:00] (2j) amazing a smaller object approaches and disappears [01:41:00] (2k) Wide Screen Dual Lens camera can we see anything on it moving? [01:52:42] (3) Paul brings up google moon pro app to look at the image stitching around and near shackleton crater south pole that he missed to show on Secureteam 10 debunk! [02:19:00] (3b) Moon Stairs what is it? Paul says image scan Artifact [02:27:00] (4) Paul re-Caps the Crimes of Brian Dunning the owner of Skeptoid website that debunks UFOs and conspiracies and is mates with Mick West who has recommended him as a media voice for debunking UFOs on TV news!!! WTF !! [03:04:00] (4b) Dunning had stolen 5.3m but they could only confirm a date range in court of sum 400K dollars so he got off scott free Paul says. and his mate even more so who stole $30m and 25k paid back only Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.

