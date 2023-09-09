Live Chat with Paul; -154- UFO vid Catch Up show - More Detailed look at Pauls UFO capture 7Sept2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!
(rough time locations)
[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Various Topics and Did Paul capture
his first UFO on his latest Sky Watch - more detailed look
[00:02:00] (1c) Paul checks and arranges windows for pilled.net
and YT to co-exist and complains about goolag suppression
and lack of people showing to live shows lately.. is it worth
keep going?
[00:08:36] (2) Main Topic Begins - Paul does a deep dive in to
his UFO capture from his last Live Sky Watch event
[00:14:00] (2b) Working the field of view of camera angles
to N S W E compass and plane headings
[00:24:14] (2c) Paul frame by frames steps the Live Capture
Event first from the stream version as it was ultra zoomed
as much as it could be over source versions
[00:32:00] (2d) Same area as the odd portal caught 9 Dec 2022
[00:37:00] (2e) Paul proves googlag suppresses UFO videos while
look for the portal video that had 7 views
[00:51:41] (2f) The portal in the NZ sky image found!
[00:54:37] (2g) Now Paul looks at the 2 direct video sources
from the 2 cameras aimed that way.
[01:05:50] (2h) Now the camera with optical x20 zoom far end of dual
camera which is N-NE left edge
[01:22:45] (2i) Paul now applies filters as see even more
UAPs in the same zoomed footage.. WOW!
[01:27:00] (2j) amazing a smaller object approaches and disappears
[01:41:00] (2k) Wide Screen Dual Lens camera can we see anything
on it moving?
[01:52:42] (3) Paul brings up google moon pro app to look
at the image stitching around and near shackleton crater
south pole that he missed to show on Secureteam 10 debunk!
[02:19:00] (3b) Moon Stairs what is it? Paul says image scan Artifact
[02:27:00] (4) Paul re-Caps the Crimes of Brian Dunning the owner
of Skeptoid website that debunks UFOs and conspiracies and is
mates with Mick West who has recommended him as a media voice
for debunking UFOs on TV news!!! WTF !!
[03:04:00] (4b) Dunning had stolen 5.3m but they could only confirm
a date range in court of sum 400K dollars so he got off scott free
Paul says. and his mate even more so who stole $30m and 25k paid back only
Paul warps up for the night....
cheers Paul.
