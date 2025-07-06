© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DISTRAUGHT TEXAN father ‘asks for prayers for a miracle for my baby girl’
Kellyanne is a 'Mystic Girls summer Camper ‘unaccounted for’.
‘She is absolutely fearless’ — says father
Mystic Camp is a family owned Christian private business, located on the riverbank of the Guadalupe River, opened nearly a century ago, in 1926.
Adding:
21 KIDS among 59 dead in flash floods across Kerr County
Sheriff shares devastating updated death toll
Total deaths in Texas now at least 69