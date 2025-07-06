BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
💔TEXAN father ‘asks for prayers for a miracle for my baby girl’ 🙏
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
138 views • 2 months ago

DISTRAUGHT TEXAN father ‘asks for prayers for a miracle for my baby girl’

Kellyanne is a 'Mystic Girls summer Camper ‘unaccounted for’.

‘She is absolutely fearless’ — says father

Mystic Camp is a family owned Christian private business, located on the riverbank of the Guadalupe River, opened nearly a century ago, in 1926.

Adding:

21 KIDS among 59 dead in flash floods across Kerr County

Sheriff shares devastating updated death toll

Total deaths in Texas now at least 69

