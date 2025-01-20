The First Phase of Prisoners Freed in the Al-Aqsa Flood Deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Minutes and hours pass heavily for the families of the prisoners who are waiting for their loved ones to be freed from the occupation’s prisons as part of the first phase of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" deal. As 90 prisoners are expected to be released.
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 20/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video