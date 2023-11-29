© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bjorn Andreas Bull-Hansen | How They Plan to Take Your House: The Agenda 2030 Wealth Transfer
Part of Agenda 2030 is to get rid of private ownership. Upgrade your house for the environment, or be forced to sell.
