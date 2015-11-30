[Nov 30, 2015] The Domed World of Enoch (2.6K Views on YouTube) [cptmang]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video depicts a 3D model of the Biblically and extra-Biblically described enclosed, flat Earth. Without a doubt, the book of Enoch is a slam-dunk for the Flat Earthers. You simply cannot get away from the way the Earth is consistently described in the ancient Hebrew texts.
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy