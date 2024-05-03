IS U.S. BORDER CHIEF ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS TAKING BRIBES?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this Out of this World Radio show on May 3rd, 2024, I discuss how the entire border of New Mexico/Mexico has ZERO border patrol agents so drugs and sex trafficking can flow freely into the U.S. Mayorkas doesn’t police the border because he says the cartel is “making a lot of money”. See: https://t.me/Patriots_General/5120 Newly leaked audio of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham reveals that the government is allowing drugs to be trafficked through the southern border. Is Biden running a criminal organization? How can we get our government back? The Ascension and what can be done? With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com