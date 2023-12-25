Create New Account
Understanding The Birth Of Jesus: A Detailed Exploration
Unveil the truth behind the birth of Jesus Christ in this enlightening video. We delve deep into the story of Jesus' birth from the perspective of the three kings who followed his star. The video also discusses the significance of the star guiding them, the role of King Herod and the Jewish priests, and the reference to Jesus in various biblical scriptures. The video concludes with a powerful message urging its viewers to seek Jesus' guidance for salvation and the importance of accepting him as their personal savior. An empowering takeaway is sustained by a closing prayer.

00:00 Introduction and Praise

00:06 The Birth of Jesus Christ

02:05 The Arrival of the Wise Men

04:48 The Inquiry of the Wise Men

06:17 The Star Guiding to Jesus

07:55 The Light of God in Scriptures

09:30 The Star Reappears and Guides to Bethlehem

10:36 The Invitation to Seek Christ

11:07 Closing Prayer and Blessing

Keywords
christmasjosephbirth of jesussavior of the worldwise menvirgin birthjoseph and marys children

