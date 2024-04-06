GOVERNMENT GENOCIDE… WAS IT ON PURPOSE? ⚰ THE DARK SIDE OF GOVERNMENT HELP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The line between the U.S. Government and The Navajo Government is very thin. Was this by design?
When the treaty was signed there were many things that were promised. Those promises have turned into band aid solutions in the form of handouts.
This has led to a dangerous result… Navajo self-reliance is disappearing all together.
Instead the question our people ask is “Do it for me”. This runs against the traditional ways.
At the end of the day… is this all on purpose and is this where the rest of the country will head eventually?
