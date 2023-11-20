BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ALT MEDIA CAUGHT LYING AGAIN... AND ITS ALWAYS THE ONES YOU TRUST THE MOST. GUESS WHO??
1291 views • 11/20/2023

1. BECUZ HONESTY AND BEING TRUTHFUL MATTERS

2. LIES FROM ANYONE ABOUT ANYTHING SHOULD BE              REJECTED AND CALLED OUT. NO EXCEPTIONS

ZERO TOLERANCE....AND HERES PROOF. It's getn old but what's really worse is that people not seeing it right in the open OR just not caring. As long as the lie fits the narrative we like, game on? Really? So we re no better than the left? I'm saying we need to reject dishonesty, misleads and outright lies as a matter of policy. No exceptions... From anyone. It's too important and why contaminate our rock solid case with lies that someone can just walk up and debunk and explain away and discredit alt media on a dime. NO! We've come too far and the truth is all we've got left. Live in the light. Reject the lies and those that propagate them .. noatter what. No matter who. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

preppingsurvivaltraitors
