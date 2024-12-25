Moment of Crashed Embraer 190: issues emergency signal due to bird strike & steering failure? - the violent moment of the fall

Crashed Embraer 190 issues emergency signal due to bird strike and steering failure.

The footage shows the violent moment of the fall.

❗️According to Tengrinews, there were 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 16 of Russia, six of Kazakhstan and three of Kyrgyzstan on board the crashed plane.

Adding: ❗️ Putin expressed condolences to Aliyev in connection with the plane crash in Aktau, Peskov said.

“We express our condolences to those who have lost their loved ones, and wish recovery to those who survived,” said the Russian leader’s press secretary.

The Russian president is currently preparing for the CIS summit; informal communication with the leaders of the countries is expected to begin within an hour, the Kremlin added.

Adding: Entry holes from shrapnel found on the skin of the Embraer passenger plane that crashed in Aktau this morning.

This is clearly not the result of a gas cylinder or a collision with a flock of birds. Surviving passengers of the plane also vied with each other to tell about the explosion.



"For the third time, something exploded. There was an explosion - I wouldn't say it was inside the plane . Where I was sitting, the paneling next to me flew off - RT quotes passenger Subhonkul Rakhimov as saying."



Another passenger, Zaur Mamedov, said he heard a couple of explosions . A third passenger also noted an explosion in the tail section and shrapnel throughout the cabin .

It should be noted that this morning another attack by Ukrainian drones was launched on Grozny, and this flight was supposed to land in the capital of Chechnya, but abruptly diverted to an alternate airfield in Aktau, where it crashed.

more info on other videos... Cynthia