RT News - July 31 2025 2PM GMT

July 31, 2025

Ukraine's parliament - following global criticism - restores the power of the nation's anti-corruption bodies. It's a reversal of Vladimir Zelensky's decision just last week to strip the watchdogs' independence. The Rada session took place as crowds continue to fill Kiev's streets, protesting the state clampdown. Heated scenes were also witnessed in the chamber. New Delhi responds to Donald Trump’s 25-percent tariff bomb - and dead economy jibe - pointing out that India’s on course to become the world’s third largest economy while vowing to protect its national interests.





