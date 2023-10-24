Judgment Day! - Chapter Twelve: Some Important Distinctions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More about Islam: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/islam More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/israel
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
This is the most comprehensive examination to date of ancient biblical prophecy and modern-day Middle East politics regarding Islam, Israel and the nations—which includes the United States of America! Painstakingly researched using up-to-the-minute data, Judgment Day! is sure to become a respected resource for scholars, analysts, pastors, professors, politicians, and lay people alike. Amazing historical facts and firsthand, eyewitness insight make this book a thrilling, sometimes troubling read—but one necessary for a heavenward understanding of the prophetic times in which we live.
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe