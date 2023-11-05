Palestinian Media Reports - Today, 51 Killed, Scores Wounded in Israeli Bombardment of Gaza's al Maghazi refugee camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestinian media - 51 killed, scores wounded in Israeli bombardment of Gaza's al Maghazi refugee camp.
Israeli jets bombarded houses in Al Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, killing civilians, most of whom are children and women who were sleeping. One was a tiny newborn baby only a few days old.