Massive Corruption in Saskatchewan & Government of Canada
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
105 views • 02/29/2024

LINK TO PURCHASE MASTERPEACE & SUPPORT Christopher James: https://bit.ly/awcmasterpeace

BOYD ANDERSON: DISAPPEARANCE OF MALAYSIA FLIGHT 370

https://www.undertheradar537555.com/

Email: [email protected]


Watch past interviews with Boyd Anderson here:

Part 1 - https://www.brighteon.com/302ff8bb-ed84-424f-a5cb-22f5747da162

Part 2 - https://www.brighteon.com/76a3405c-3599-4c96-a500-ba41577dc6af

Part 3 - https://www.brighteon.com/e79de56d-316d-4e27-ac8e-bfe3ba43a795

Part 4 - https://www.brighteon.com/1472b4e9-a4dc-4dc2-b0d7-54aad991965d


Boyd Anderson was never a member of any secret society. He became a salesman and through hard work and "fate" connected the dots, putting the pieces of the puzzle together with respect to what really happed to NH370, MH17, 55,500 tons of gold... and more.


When CNN announced “Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 has disappeared” on a March morning in 2014, Boyd immediately blurted out, “I know who did this.” Horrified, he became an investigator, using his highly toned instincts and perception, along with his memory. Backed up with facts, he saw all the pieces coming together, realizing that hundreds of lives lost were just 'collateral damage' for a 55,500 Ton gold heist.


-----


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE


https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources

Contact: [email protected]


All other contact, use email: [email protected]


Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

email: [email protected]


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream


Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."


corruptionvaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral banksmassive corruptiona warrior callscourt filingsunder the radarboyd anderson
