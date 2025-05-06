Its NOT if but When Israel is going to attack Iran -News Footage 2013

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Old News VIdeo footage from 13 years ago confirming that the attack on iran was long ago planned by someone that Bombs children and million other evil stuff and probably will attack Iran in the near Future. its no question that Trump is his puppet and he will be used to start nuclear armageddon as he is been used to poison the world with operation Warpspeed AND Secretly wanting to control people using nano bio syn tech and it worked because people who have no guidence from the creator can be deceived period, I highly suspect the attack on the Ben gurion Airport to be a false flagg to attack Iran,