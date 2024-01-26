What is “the state of Nirvana” and how to achieve it? What did Gautama Buddha imply by that, and what does modern Buddhism currently imply? What is “the state of a Buddha”? What does the state of “enlightenment” give? What is the state of “attaining Peace”? How to learn to control one’s consciousness? What does a person's aspiration to become someone or something in this life lead to, when his material desires, egoism and thirst for authority predominate? Why are people tempted by magic and power? What does a person gain when he embarks on the path of gaining real Life after death, true Life, and not an illusion of life? These and many other questions are discussed in the video “Mystical Buddhism. Nirvana” with the participation of Igor Mikhailovich Danilov.

#buddhism #nirvana #mysticism