SYRIA Attacks Brought to you by NATO - Terrorist are Attempting to Strike at Civilians Gathering at the Funeral of the Fallen in Yesterday's Attack on Military Graduation event

Terrorist are attempting to strike at civilians gathering at the funeral of the fallen in yesterday's attack on Military Graduation event which killed over 80 people including 31 women and 5 children.
Brought to you by NATO.
When you see attacks like these always think about Jake "Al-Qaeda is on our side in Syria" Sullivan.