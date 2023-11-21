BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Horrifying Moments! How Russia Loses 810 Troops, 24 Artillery Systems and 12 Tanks in a Day
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
193 views • 11/21/2023

US Military News


Nov 20, 2023


According to reports from Kyiv, Russian forces have suffered significant casualties and equipment losses in a single day. We're talking about a staggering 810 fighters, 12 tanks, and 24 artillery systems lost in just one day of fighting. But that's not all; the broader picture is even more grim for Moscow.


Moscow has now lost an astonishing total of over 300,000 soldiers in the 20 months since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine, as revealed by Kyiv's military in an update on Tuesday. The numbers continue to mount, and it's a stark reminder of the human cost of this conflict. In addition to the soldiers, Russia has also lost a jaw-dropping 5,105 tanks and 7,081 artillery systems.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShreTLrg3ss

Keywords
russiawarus military newsukrainetroopstankslossescasualtieshorrifyingartillerysingle dayequipment losses
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy