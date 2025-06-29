Reclaiming the Sacred Trust

The GFAR La Gran Colombia Trust has been reconstituted and amended to expand its scope and beneficiaries; the trust now includes victims of war, particularly in Gaza, and all individuals suffering from oppression and injustice. The trust aims to provide protection, support, and resources to promote a culture of love, justice, and human rights.

the land belongs to the people...



I believe I’m supposed to lead YOU to Julian Swan in order to FREE YOU from your invisible prison.