Bee Alert ⚠️ 🐝 🐝

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our good friend Kate Mason from the Central Coast on mainstream radio talking about the culling if native Australian bees in NSW.
Bee Alert- Interview with ABC Radio Central Coast regarding the petition to stop the use of Fipronil and a Judicial Enquiry into Chemical Companies interests embedded in Government decision making regarding bees. If anyone wants documented information regarding some of the chemical company interests involved in government email [email protected]
Join Roobs Flyers:
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RoobsFlyer/
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@RoobsFlyers
Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer
Download flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers
Download PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.