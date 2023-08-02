BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bee Alert ⚠️ 🐝 🐝
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
115 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 08/02/2023

Our good friend Kate Mason from the Central Coast on mainstream radio talking about the culling if native Australian bees in NSW.

Bee Alert- Interview with ABC Radio Central Coast regarding the petition to stop the use of Fipronil and a Judicial Enquiry into Chemical Companies interests embedded in Government decision making regarding bees. If anyone wants documented information regarding some of the chemical company interests involved in government email [email protected]


https://t.me/KateMason1


Join Roobs Flyers:

Website - https://roobsflyers.com/


Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers


Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers


Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RoobsFlyer/


Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/


Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08


Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0


Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@RoobsFlyers


Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer


Download flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers


Download PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

All rights reserved.

Keywords
australiasave the beesnswroobs flyerskate masoncommunity voice central coastvarroa mitefibronilnative australian beeswild honey beesabc radio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy