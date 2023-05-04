Want Better Skin? Consider These Factors for Men’s Skincare

f you’re a guy who doesn’t have a clue about skincare, read this.

In this video, Kelley Thornton, the CEO of Tiege Hanley Inc., provides helpful tips for men's skincare.

According to Kelley, understanding the INDIVIDUAL needs of your skin can lead to clearer and healthier skin, and tailored skincare routines can help address concerns such as excess sebum production and pollution. 👀

Some factors Kelley points out for men to consider for their skincare routine include their skin type, environmental factors, and incorporating certain products like facial masks and scrubs to achieve great skin. 👈

Want to learn more about Kelley and his work with Tiege Hanley? Click https://www.tiege.com/ now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C