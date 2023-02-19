© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
Feb 17, 2023
Hazardous material experts, Tammy Clark and Kristen Meghan Kelly, offer crucial professional advice to residents near the Ohio trainwreck for mitigating their exposure to toxic material in the air and water, and provide tips for documenting contact with hazardous levels of chemicals.
#TammyClark #KristenMeghanKelly #EastPalestine #NorfolkSouthern #Ohio
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29xjpe-a-critical-message-for-east-palestine.html