The CCP not only continues to send fentanyl to the US, but has also bought off the American judiciary system, law enforcement, and elected officials to the extent that we are losing our voice
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
3 views • 05/27/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2hxbaq106c

5/24/2023 【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】Kathleen Winn: The CCP not only continues to send fentanyl to the US, but has also bought off the American judiciary system, law enforcement, and elected officials to the extent that we are losing our voice. It’s time for the Americans to push back!#takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


5/24/2023 【妮可做客Winn Tucson Radio节目】凯瑟琳·薇恩: 中共不仅向美国输送芬太尼，还在美国收买了司法系统、执法部门和民选官员，以至于我们正在失去话语权，美国人该对这种现状进行反击了！

#消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@NFSCSpeaks https://nfscofficial.com/


