ILLEGAL ALIEN WHO MURDERED WOMAN WAS RELEASED BY NEW YORK POLICE

Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, was brutally murdered on the University of Georgia campus by Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal alien invader from Venezuela. Ibarra, who unlawfully entered the U.S. in 2022, was previously arrested in New York for child endangerment and had an outstanding shoplifting charge in Georgia.