BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Federal Charges Filed Against Hunter Biden on Multiple Tax Counts, Gun Violation to Pacify The American People
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
298 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 06/20/2023

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Only minutes after this news broke there has been an update to the story. ⬇️

UPDATE: The "Department of Justice" has struck a plea deal with Hunter Biden so that the President In Name Only's son avoids prison time. https://beckernews.com/breaking-hunter-biden-reaches-plea-deal-with-doj-to-avoid-prison-time-50743/ 

This was just a pacifier for the sadly dumbed-down brainwashed American people who aren't paying attention and/or who are extremely misinformed by the leftist Fake News Media. It is merely a way of creating faulty supporting evidence for their often parroted false narrative that "no one is above the law" when really the left is purposefully ignoring the vast majority of the 2,020 Citations that thoroughly document at least 459 fully documented crimes implicating not just Hunter Biden, but the entire corrupted Biden Family & their Business Associates.

The FBI who has had the Biden Laptop since 2019 has actively covered it up and meddled in the 2020 elections by doing so so they could get their puppet Joe Biden in the White House. The corrupt DOJ has been in on the coverup since the beginning to do their part on orchestrating the 2020 coup d'état.

Marco Polo USA posted a lengthy 630 page report on this to their Substack. https://marcopolousa.substack.com/p/report-on-the-biden-laptop 

To read the Report, CLICK HERE ⬇️
https://bidenlaptopreport.marcopolousa.org/report_viewer/index.html#p=1 

The report includes 140 alleged business-related crimes, 191 sex-related offenses and 128 drug-related crimes! SO WHAT ABOUT ALL THOSE CRIMES "nobody's above the law" Democrats/DOJ?

The politically insolvent, biased Department of Injustice only focusing on multiple tax counts and his gun violation is a sham. The rule of law doesn't much matter when it's a fellow corrupt Democrat but we already knew that. They'll never arrest their own! There's no justice left to be had in America... zero accountability!

Related Video: Australia's Sky News discusses Marco Polo Releasing a 630-Page Report with 2,020 Citations That Thoroughly Documents 459 Crimes Committed by the Biden Family & Their Business Associates https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1668724106001543168 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
corruptionbreaking newsjoe bidenhunter bidenamerican patriots for god and countrytax fraudtrending newsbiden crime familyviral videoswheres huntermarco polomarco polo usagun violationfederal charges filed against hunter biden on multiple tax countsgun violation to pacify the american people
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy