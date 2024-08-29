Derrick Broze, Zionism, Supermob, “Hank” Hanegraaff, Heuerman’s Uncle

SR 2024-08-28 more Hanegraaff

* What happens when Johnny’s friend Ski “serves up” Derrick Broze?

* This is what a REAL Kaiju sounds like.

* Johnny’s top “Zionism” picks.

* Supermob! When Jew lawyer consiglieres are trained by Jesuits.

* Hendrick “Hank” Hanegraaff’s hostile take-over of Walter Martin’s Christian Research Institute.

* When homosexual Jesuits impersonate Baptist pastors and make asses out of themselves about homosexuals.

* “Hank” Hanegraaff: Son of Perdition who pays more in rent for his gated community than most Christian callers make in a year.

* Is there ever a crime severe enough to even affect the criminal’s family? Do you know what the Bible says about this...?

* What does “judge not” really mean?

* Why did YHWH pick the Jews? —here’s Johnny’s guess.

* “The Board has voted UNANIMOUSLY for Hanegraaff to replace Martin...BOTH OF THEM!”

* The spiritual consequences of suicide.

* Did “Hank” Hanegraaff convert to Orthodoxy to open up a new income stream?

* The Jesuitess that blows the whistle on all of the corrupt EXCEPT those in Rome.

* Otis Chandler and “Ricky” Gervais show how desperately we need a REAL Reset.

* What fraternities are used for.

* What the Supreme Court proves to us.

* Rex Heuerman’s “Lutheran Priest” uncle.

