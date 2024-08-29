Derrick Broze, Zionism, Supermob, “Hank” Hanegraaff, Heuerman’s Uncle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-08-28 more Hanegraaff
Topic list:
* What happens when Johnny’s friend Ski “serves up” Derrick
Broze?
* This is what a REAL Kaiju sounds like.
* Johnny’s top “Zionism” picks.
* Supermob! When Jew lawyer consiglieres are trained by Jesuits.
* Hendrick “Hank” Hanegraaff’s hostile take-over of Walter Martin’s Christian Research Institute.
* When homosexual Jesuits impersonate Baptist pastors and make asses out of themselves about homosexuals.
* “Hank” Hanegraaff: Son of Perdition who pays more in rent for his gated community than most Christian callers make in a year.
* Is there ever a crime severe enough to even affect the criminal’s family? Do you know what the Bible says about this...?
* What does “judge not” really mean?
* Why did YHWH pick the Jews? —here’s Johnny’s guess.
* “The Board has voted UNANIMOUSLY for Hanegraaff to replace Martin...BOTH OF THEM!”
* The spiritual consequences of suicide.
* Did “Hank” Hanegraaff convert to Orthodoxy to open up a new income stream?
* The Jesuitess that blows the whistle on all of the corrupt EXCEPT those in Rome.
* Otis Chandler and “Ricky” Gervais show how desperately we need a REAL Reset.
* What fraternities are used for.
* What the Supreme Court proves to us.
* Rex Heuerman’s “Lutheran Priest” uncle.
_____________________
