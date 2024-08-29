BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Derrick Broze, Zionism, Supermob, “Hank” Hanegraaff, Heuerman’s Uncle
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
8 months ago

SR 2024-08-28 more Hanegraaff

Topic list:

* What happens when Johnny’s friend Ski “serves up” Derrick Broze?
* This is what a REAL Kaiju sounds like.
* Johnny’s top “Zionism” picks.
* Supermob! When Jew lawyer consiglieres are trained by Jesuits.
* Hendrick “Hank” Hanegraaff’s hostile take-over of Walter Martin’s Christian Research Institute.
* When homosexual Jesuits impersonate Baptist pastors and make asses out of themselves about homosexuals.
* “Hank” Hanegraaff: Son of Perdition who pays more in rent for his gated community than most Christian callers make in a year.
* Is there ever a crime severe enough to even affect the criminal’s family? Do you know what the Bible says about this...?
* What does “judge not” really mean?
* Why did YHWH pick the Jews? —here’s Johnny’s guess.
* “The Board has voted UNANIMOUSLY for Hanegraaff to replace Martin...BOTH OF THEM!”
* The spiritual consequences of suicide.
* Did “Hank” Hanegraaff convert to Orthodoxy to open up a new income stream?
* The Jesuitess that blows the whistle on all of the corrupt EXCEPT those in Rome.
* Otis Chandler and “Ricky” Gervais show how desperately we need a REAL Reset.
* What fraternities are used for.
* What the Supreme Court proves to us.
* Rex Heuerman’s “Lutheran Priest” uncle.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Darnell’s blog
https://independentconservative.com/

 

Darnell on Gab
https://gab.com/JesusSavedDMC

Keywords
jesuitsderrick brozehank hanegraaff
