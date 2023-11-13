The Liberator #6: Are You A Good Soil?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this latest installment of the Gospel of Luke, Jesus travels around & his disciples preach and show the Kingdom of God to everyone. Watch as Jesus challenges people to forsake their respectability in The Parable of The Sower and then shows his own strong commitment to God by forsaking the appeal of his own family. Witness Jesus calming the storm and raising Jairus' daughter to life amidst the fake mourning and mockery of his neighbours in this colorful rendition of Luke 8.