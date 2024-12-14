BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHRISST CONFESSED THAT HE WAS THE SON OF GOD
RandyWatchReport
RandyWatchReport
1 view • 6 months ago

Joh 16:25  These things have I spoken unto you in proverbs: but the time cometh, when I shall no more speak unto you in proverbs, but I shall shew you plainly of the Father. 

Joh 16:26  At that day ye shall ask in my name: and I say not unto you, that I will pray the Father for you: 

Joh 16:27  For the Father himself loveth you, because ye have loved me, and have believed that I came out from God. 

Joh 16:28  I came forth from the Father, and am come into the world: again, I leave the world, and go to the Father. 

Joh 16:29  His disciples said unto him, Lo, now speakest thou plainly, and speakest no proverb. 

Joh 16:30  Now are we sure that thou knowest all things, and needest not that any man should ask thee: by this we believe that thou camest forth from God. 

