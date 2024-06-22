Shabbat Shalom and Thank you for Joining us with kmsr1700am.com for another addition of Ask Seek and Knock Shabbat Live Study. Today we will continue with the series of studies: “A People In Bondage, How Did They Get There – Part 17”, The Final in the series.... Materials needed for the series will be, The Scriptures, The Book of Jasher, The Book of Joseph and Aseneth, The Testament of the Twelve Patriarchs. and The 1st Book of Enoch. and you may want a notebook and a highlighter. If you have not seen the previous studies in this series, you may want to view them after you go through this study with us.

[7] Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. [8] For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. (Matthew 7:7-8 [ESV2011]





If you would like to support this ministry, you can give to someone that you know needs Help!





Or give to the following...





https://www.kmsr1700am.com/ or https://www.commsr.com/





You can listen to us live at the above links, 24/7