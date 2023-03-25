Move Over Moses... Time For Medusa And Madonna!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Move over
Moses. New York City
courthouse is now enshrined with a Medusa like idol in order to protest any law
that goes against sacrificing innocent babies in the womb. Let Madonna to
blaspheme her way back into the spotlight. 5:11 News with Chad Davidson at Good
Fight Ministries popularity 19,614 views on Jan 27, 2023.
This video is about blasphemy and idol worship. After some in-house information Chad talks about the new statue at the New York City courthouse. The New York Times wrote an article about it saying this: Move over Moses and Zoroaster: Manhattan has a new female lawgiver. The artist Shahzia Sikander calls the eight foot sculpture she has placed atop a powerful New York appellate courthouse. Mirrored