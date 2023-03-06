BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Robert Coulter: The $15m Congressman Jim Jordan applied for the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government to litigate and investigate the weaponization of the DOJ is nothing
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
0 view • 03/06/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2an7lb2648

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Small business owner Robert Coulter: The $15 million Congressman Jim Jordan applied for the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government to litigate and investigate the weaponization of the DOJ is nothing. The appropriation should be spent on exposing corruption, ending the judges’ lifetime appointments, and making them electable.


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 小企业主罗伯特·库尔特：联邦政府武器化问题特别小组委员会主席、国会议员吉姆·乔丹申请1500万美元拨款，用于对司法部被武器化的情况进行诉讼和调查，但这笔资金是微不足道的。该拨款应用于揭露腐败，终结法官的终身任命，并使他们成为民选官职。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
