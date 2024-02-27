Al-Quds Brigades show scenes of a sniper operation on the advance fronts east of Khan Yunis, GAZA

Al-Quds Brigades show scenes of a sniper operation on the advance fronts east of Khan Yunis.

Adding:

Ansar Allah have damaged underwater telecommunications lines in the Red Sea.

This was reported by the Israeli economic publication Globes.

According to the publication, at least 4 underwater telecommunication cables were damaged as a result of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

and:

The IDF reports the destruction of a vehicle carrying Hezbollah regional commander Hassan Hussein Salami in southern Lebanon.








