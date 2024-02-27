Al-Quds Brigades show scenes of a sniper operation on the advance fronts east of Khan Yunis, GAZA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Quds Brigades show scenes of a sniper operation on the advance fronts east of Khan Yunis.
Adding:
Ansar Allah have damaged underwater telecommunications lines in the Red Sea.
This was reported by the Israeli economic publication Globes.
According to the publication, at least 4 underwater telecommunication cables were damaged as a result of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.
and:
The IDF reports the destruction of a vehicle carrying Hezbollah regional commander Hassan Hussein Salami in southern Lebanon. (video too short to post at 5 seconds)