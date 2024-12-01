BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Soul Transfer and the End of Spiritual Integrity: Aliens, Milabs, and Jump Room Doorways
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
174 views • 6 months ago

SOURCE: Jo*rney to Tr*th "EP 334 | FRINGE | SOUL TRANSFERS - ENTITY ASSISTED TECHNOLOGY & MILABS" https://tinyurl.com/3edmjujz

The Confessionals "700: Jump Room Doorways" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpT4WWF1bNQ


REFERENCES:

Fringe on Twitter: https://x.com/fringedotcom

Fringe on YouTube:    / @intofringe

Book by Elisa E. - "Our Life Beyond MKUltra: Then and Now" https://tinyurl.com/ps72686d

Penny L.A. Shepard website: https://shepard-entertainment.com/

https://aq.linkedin.com/in/penny-l-a-shepard-82079268

Tony Rodrigues books: https://tinyurl.com/586eskh9


GRACE_AND_MERCY "The First Human Cloning Documentary (Real Stories)"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_O7uQzV-36I

Vrillex II "Human Cloning & Consciousness Transfer"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vTbq9dmYxQ

Pop Culture Style "CES 2018 Sleeves Human consciousness can now be transferred to another body" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zEank-0Slls


Fringe (TV series)

Altered Carbon (TV series)


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


EBOOKS:

Andy Pero: "Project Superman. A Victim of the Illuminati´s Super-Race Projects speaks out" https://tinyurl.com/ytfcnem3

Karla Turner: "Taken: Inside the Alien-Human Abduction Agenda" https://tinyurl.com/3b7pp5zx

Karla Turner: "Into the Fringe: A true Story of Alien Abduction" https://tinyurl.com/kpmwnren

Karla Turner: "Masquerade of Angels: The Dark Side of UFO Abductions" https://tinyurl.com/nhchsdvy


WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"Traps we encounter in the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/c35z7ky8

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


SEE ALSO:

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyNUc5CROI

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwDIRMuUTxI

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E933TEzNHEM

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yCHvN_JRk4


Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM


Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5


Keywords
ufomind controlvaccinationastrologydnatargeted individualmk-ultrandecyborgtranshumanismsoul trapalien abductionreincarnation trapcovidreptilian aliens
