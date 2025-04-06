BRAIN CHIPS ARE HERE! - Neuralink Goes International As WEF's Digital ID System Is Implemented!

DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of Neuralink recruiting internationally for people to test the brain chip interfaces as we near the technocratic end goal.





This is an obvious Trojan horse to bring in digital IDs and transhumanism. Elon Musk's Neuralink is being branded as a savior to those with disabilities, people who are quadriplegic or suffering from Parkinson's. At face value it sounds great, but this is just the veneer meant to create a climate of acceptance.





The reality is, this will be forced into the brains of most dependent on the system.





This is a brain chip attached to a Pentagon funded mesh network. Of course they have to market it as a miracle cure for all things. It keeps people sitting on their hands.





Australia has already used similar brain chips in many test subjects and there have already been some major injuries.





They want to control your mind and who else is better to market it than the mainstream alternative media hero Elon Musk. The same guy who said AI will destroy humanity while he's the number one person developing it.





He also claimed AI will destroy most jobs in the years to come, but don't worry, you can have UBI (Universal Basic Income) which will make you a complacent slave like the WEF wants you to be.





He's recently been pushing carbon taxes. Another goal of the WEF.





He is registering X as a bank while using the algorithm to rank or derank people based on what they say or believe. Essentially social credit.





He just sold X for 33 billion dollars (yes 33) to XAI which will help create the framework for a digital ID.





He bows to Israel which is using drones built with AI by Palantir to obliterate innocent children.





He promoted the injections.





He wants robots in your house and they'll be cheap! Of course! Great for surveillance.





He has cars that will self drive you to a gulag!





His grandfather was Joshua Haldeman who created the Technate Party to create a global government based in technocracy. He claims he's finishing the work his father started.





But he says some "based things" sometimes so everyone will worship at his feet.





He is the true Trojan Horse. Stop falling for it.





