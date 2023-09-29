BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Thrive Project: What on Earth will it Take?
America at War

32 views • 09/29/2023

While some of this video is a bit "New Age" it's worth watching.


It has some good research on Bankers and Corporations and Governments

EVERYONE needs to understand that "government" itself is a for-profit CORPORATION and only rule over us through our "Consent" and their "Legal System."

You need to learn how to revoke your consent!
Get yourself OUT of their Jurisdiction

Watch David Straight and Ron Gibson's Land Patent Class on YouTube
Watch "The Occult Art of Law" and subscribe to the "Justinian Deception

Free yourself from the Admiralty Law Slavery system
The Earth is flat folks. "Space" is not real, Yahuwah is real!

And participating in "government" is voluntary! You must "Consent" for their "Statutes and Codes" to apply to you!

Just STOP "consenting" and rescind all contracts with the corrupt and illegitimate "government!"
(A Corporation which is like a voluntary, private society)

They have ZERO AUTHORITY over you without your consent and a CONTRACT!

The same goes for your LOCAL government and municipality!
Both are also CORPORATIONS which you must voluntarily "Consent" to allow to rule over you!

original video:
(Official Movie) THRIVE: What On Earth Will It Take?
https://youtu.be/lEV5AFFcZ-s

There is also a part 2
Thrive II: This Is What It Takes
https://youtu.be/nq2MCxXn3vg

If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too

Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692

Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker

BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/

RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0

UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw

Social Media

GAB: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://gab.com/TexasOutlaw503

Minds: @conservativethinking - https://www.minds.com/conservativethinking/

Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw

You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

Live and speak the TRUTH!

