How Can Bible Stories Help Us Understand Repentance?

Join us today to learn about repentance and how it changes our conduct with stories from the Bible. We'll explore the transformations of Zacchaeus, Saul of Tarsus (later known as Paul), and the Philippian jailer. Discover how each of these men experienced true repentance and changed their lives. Let's dive into the scriptures and see how Jesus' teachings can guide us to everlasting life. Don't miss this inspiring message!
00:00 Introduction and Purpose
01:26 The Importance of Repentance
02:13 The Story of Zacchaeus
07:47 The Conversion of Saul of Tarsus
10:27 Preview of the Philippian Jailer
10:48 Conclusion and Farewell