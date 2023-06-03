Taxi driver pulls gun on passenger

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A cab driver from Northern Ireland has been arrested after pulling a gun on a passenger and threatening to blow his kneecaps off, and then pistol-whipping him.The 48-year-old taxi driver has since been arrested, for possession of, and intimidation with, a firearm. It has not been confirmed if the gun was real or fake, nor the reason behind the incident, although rumors circulating online indicate it was over a drug-related debt. The whole incident was captured on dashcam, which somehow ended up being posted online, to the incredulity of all.