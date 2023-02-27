31-year-old Baseball Player Matt Pobereyko Dies - Heart Attack...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A veteran baseball pitcher has tragically died from a heart attack at the age of 31.
Matt Pobereyko, a former minor league pitcher in the New York Mets organization, died over the weekend.
"Former Mets minor league pitcher Matt Pobereyko passed away at the age of 31 due to a heart attack. He had pitched in the Mexican League and Dominican Winter League this offseason," Hector Gomez tweeted.
