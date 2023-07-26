Abandoned American infantry fighting vehicles M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA with dynamic protection BRAT in the Orekhov direction. Behind is an abandoned captured T-72B3, previously captured from the RF Armed Forces. The result of the work of the 70th regiment of the 42nd motorized rifle division.

--

Orekhovo Sector, Zaporozhye Front

@ZA_FROHT on the attack on Rabotino as of 12:00 Local

➡️21 tanks, 10 BMPs, and 1 armored personnel carrier have been destroyed.

➡️A group of Ukrainian militants has been captured.



