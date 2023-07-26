© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Abandoned American infantry fighting vehicles M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA with dynamic protection BRAT in the Orekhov direction. Behind is an abandoned captured T-72B3, previously captured from the RF Armed Forces. The result of the work of the 70th regiment of the 42nd motorized rifle division.
Orekhovo Sector, Zaporozhye Front
@ZA_FROHT on the attack on Rabotino as of 12:00 Local
➡️21 tanks, 10 BMPs, and 1 armored personnel carrier have been destroyed.
➡️A group of Ukrainian militants has been captured.