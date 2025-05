CORPORATIONS LOCKING UP ALL PRODUCTS NOW!.

AS DANGEROUS CRIME CONTINUES TO EXPLODE IT'S GOING TO GET TO BE POINT CONSUMERS WILL HAVE TO ORDER ONLINE TO GET WHAT THEY NEED TO SURVIVE. MARTIAL LAW COULD BE DECLARED ANY DAY NOW BECAUSE OF THE EXPLODING CRIME IN AMERICA. INSANE BIDEN IS DOING EVERYTHING IN HIS POWER TO KEEP GUNS OUT OF THE HANDS OF LAW ABIDING CITIZENS. IF YOU DON'T HAVE PERSONAL PROTECTION YOU'RE A FOOL. CITIZENS ARE BEING RAPED, ROBBED AND MURDERED EVERY DAY NOW. IT'S INSANE ALL THE POLITICIANS, BILLIONARES AND THE FAMOUS PEOPLE ALL HAVE BODY GUARDS BUT EVERY DAY AMERICANS ARE BEING DENIED SELF PROTECTION NOW. YOU BETTER, PREP, ARMUP, PRAY AND TO BE A TARGET WHEN YOU LEAVE YOUR HOME. THE DAYS ARE GROWING DARKER BY THE MINUTE NOW...