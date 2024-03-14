Donald Trump, Europe, and Nuclear Weapons?

Are European leaders quite concerned about a possibly second Donald Trump presidency? Have any European leaders publicly proposed developing 'Euronukes' because of Donald Trump? Do European leaders believe that Europe should have nuclear weapons independent from the United States of America? Does the Bible prophesy anything like nuclear destruction coming to the USA and its British-descended allies? Do biblical prophecies really point to the USA being destroyed by its European friends in places like Daniel 11:39 and Lamentations 1:1-2? Do Europeans think they need to have nukes whether or not Donald Trump gets into office again? Did the late Herbert W. Armstrong state back in 1989 that the Great Tribulation could actually begin with a nuclear attack by the coming European King of the North Beast power against cities in the USA, UK, and Canada? Are the Europeans now increasing their military spending and considering adding their own nukes? Is there hope from the coming Kingdom of God and the return of Jesus? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel address these matters.





A written article of related interest is available titled, 'Donald Trump concerns pushing a nuclear weaponized Europe?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/donald-trump-concerns-pushing-a-nuclear-weaponized-europe/