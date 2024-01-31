Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jan 6th | Rep. Thomas Massie reveals mystery man who discovered J6 "pipe bomb" was Capitol Police Officer!
channel image
Paul Davis UnCancelled
3 Subscribers
5 views
Published a month ago

"Fedsurrection! Rep. Thomas Massie reveals mystery man who discovered J6 ""pipe bomb"" was a Capitol Police Officer | FBI had license plate of ""pipe bomber"" and refused to follow the lead | Newly discovered Obama memo could sink Jack Smith's case against Trump | Christian veteran who beheaded Satanic altar in Iowa Capitol charged with hate crime | Greg Abbott suspiciously refused to denounce WEF | Indian immigrants flee US after teacher secretly convinced daughter she was a boy | Montana parents stripped of custody for opposing their teen's gender transition | electric bus epic fail | another food plant fire | Neurolink gets scarier | RFK to run on libertarian ticket?


Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer


Gold and silver with Dr. Kirk Elliott - https://kirkelliottphd.com/fireduptxlawyer/


The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer


Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com


Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com


Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -

https://www.patriotmobile.com/fireduptxlawyer"

Keywords
january 6thpaul davisuncancelledmorning news roundup

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket