❗️‘The ultimate goal is a 30-day ceasefire during which time we discuss a PERMANENT ceasefire’ – Special Envoy Witkoff

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff highlighted the importance of the recently achieved partial ceasefire on energy infrastructure, (which Ukraine constantly and brazenly violates).



The special envoy announced “reinstituting the Black Sea moratorium on maritime hits,” explaining that Russia and Ukraine will refrain from attacking each other’s naval units—while conveniently omitting the fact that Ukraine has NO FLEET whatsoever.