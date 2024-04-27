Poland is under seige and being punished by Brussels, EU is falling Hard ! , Macron is a stooge ,

To Watch full Video Go HERE! - https://rumble.com/v4qhml3-mike-in-the-night-e556-next-weeks-news-today-headlines-call-ins.html





Macron and Trudeau's Continuity in Power: Martins suggests that Macron and Trudeau will remain in power despite previous predictions or expectations that they might leave. He refers back to a 2018 live stream where he discussed this topic.

Macron's Actions towards Russia: Martins criticizes Macron for initially threatening Russia with troops but then purchasing a significant amount of gas from Moscow within the first three months of 2024. This inconsistency raises questions about Macron's foreign policy and priorities.

UK Lawmakers' Concerns about Disinformation Squad: Martins highlights concerns among British lawmakers regarding the activities of the Counter Disinformation Unit (CDU). There are calls for an independent review of the unit following investigations into its activities, which some perceive as opaque and potentially infringing on civil liberties.

EU Regulations Impacting Poland: Martins expresses frustration over EU regulations, particularly those affecting Poland. He criticizes a new EU law requiring newly built homes in Poland to be zero net carbon emissions compliant by 2030. He perceives this as Brussels exerting undue influence over Poland's domestic policies.

Hungary's Bank Fraud Cases: Martins mentions Hungary's largest bank setting transaction limits due to rising cases of bank fraud. He questions the necessity of such measures given the technological advancements in security and surveillance.

Poland's Plan to Recruit Foreign Nationals into Police Force: Martins raises concerns about Poland's decision to recruit foreign nationals, potentially from Africa or the Middle East, to address staff shortages in the police force. He suggests that this move could have implications for public safety and national identity.

Unofficial Mosques in Rome and Extremism: Martins discusses the doubling of unofficial mosques in Rome, which are seen as breeding grounds for Islamic extremism. He highlights concerns about radicalization and suggests vigilance is needed to address this issue.

Bulgaria's Seizure of Heroin: Martins mentions Bulgaria's seizure of a significant amount of heroin from a truck heading from Iran to Europe. This underscores the ongoing challenge of drug trafficking and the efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat it.

