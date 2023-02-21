NWO: Cancer rates explode from vaccine mRNA spike protein in cancer cells

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Stew Peters (www.stewpeters.com)



In his interview with Dr. David Martin, Stew Peters and Dr. Martin look at the exponential increase in cancer in individuals who took the vaccine mRNA spike protein.





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].