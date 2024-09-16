BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ERG Materials and Aerospace in Aerospace
PlanetTVStudios
PlanetTVStudios
1 follower
Follow
10 views • 8 months ago

Planet TV Studios and their innovative television show, New Frontiers, presents episode on ERG Materials and Aerospace.


ERG Aerospace has been designing and manufacturing a unique material called Duocel® since the 1960s. Duocel ® is a foam structure made from carbon, ceramic, and metal that have become omnipresent in defense, space, and commercial aerospace industries. Its Duocel® foam products are designed as energy absorbers in military vehicles and equipment that protect and save soldiers’ lives, as a thermal management device to cool critical landing electronics in the European Space Agency’s Exomars Lander, or as critical engine components in Pratt and Whitney’s revolutionary geared turbofan, reducing fuel consumption and engine.


The company specializes in customizing Duocel® to solve a wide range of problems in discreet customer applications. The foam can often fulfill multiple functions beyond the primary application of the material; for example, a lightweight Duocel® foam structural panel can also dampen sound and reduce vibrations at the same time. ”Duocel® and our proprietary manufacturing methods have positioned us to deliver the best, and most customizable, open-celled, solid ligament metal foams on the market,” says Director of Engineering Denver Schaffarzick.


​ERG aims to consolidate its leadership in innovative materials where weight and performance are critical parameters that will enable innovation. The company is also developing solutions for the maritime industry in its effort to control ocean pollution and global warming and the commercial space industry to enable more efficient satellite communication. Clearly, ERG is dedicated to a pioneering spirit into the next frontier.


For more information about ERG Aerospace, visit http://ergaerospace.com/


​For more information about the series visit Planet TV Studios https://planettvstudios.com or call Christian Alain, Executive Producer, (888) 210-4292 x100.

Keywords
aerospacenew frontiersplanet tv studioserg materials and aerospaceduocel
