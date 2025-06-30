BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Iobnt & dod tech Intrabionets & Intelligent 5g RAN Track n Trace w/ marketshare all over da place
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • 2 months ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4L9pDutSpA8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zedJ5DmWdWA

~

https://www.theverge.com/cryptocurrency/679685/bitcoin-conference-gop-takeover

https://publicintelligence.net/fm-3-09-34-kill-box-tactics-and-multiservice-procedures/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fast_Healthcare_Interoperability_Resources

https://surveillanceresistancelab.org/featured-work/hart-attack-how-dhss-massive-biometrics-database-will-supercharge-surveillance-and-threaten-rights/

.

Thank you Ryan, Infocrypt & folks who contributed to the discussion!

https://x.com/i/spaces/1ynJOlpqZrVxR

IoBnT & Targeted DOD tech

.

frequency shift keying

free space optical

https://idstch.com/space/illuminating-the-future-the-rising-role-of-laser-free-space-optical-communication-fso/

https://www.opticsforhire.com/blog/design-considerations-for-free-space-optics/

.

cluster based routing for wireless body area network

.

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8325116

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1938615257779298319?t=AmjUYALFFhmlUFz-soh_Gw&s=19

https://rumble.com/v6vg78d-mx-ai-multi-x-automation-and-intelligence-ecosystem-itu-journal.html

https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/Pages/default.aspx

With machine learning, Intelligent 5G RAN operations automates routine network management tasks. It autonomously optimizes the radio network and reduces base station energy consumption. A characteristic of intelligent 5G operations is Openness.

https://rumble.com/v6vep9p-the-darpa-perspective-on-ai-and-autonomy-at-the-dod.html

https://rumble.com/v6venft-scalable-human-machine-ecosystems-darpa-forward.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v

.

https://mbite.unl.edu/projects/intrabionets/

.

Hopefully the dailymail article can kickstart real conversations regarding anatomy being cloud tethered for natsec, the bioelectronic and medical monitoring industries and body hacking. As people we must find ways to bridge communication and come together rather than accuse disparate groups. The excuse making for hiding human anatomy from other humans needs to end with this kennedy wearable supposition. H.O.W. and stop telling me to wait bc this is MY body and I would like to know H.O.W. given it is MY health on the line.

Simple Human decency means being forthright with proper technology terminology and addressing the real issue with all of this bio-digital convergin a goin on. If you do NOT like it when I am intense - /skip this.

https://spectrum.ieee.org/we-will-end-disability-by-becoming-cyborgs

https://scitechdaily.com/scientists-warn-of-bleak-cyborg-future-from-brain-computer-interfaces/

electroencephalography

https://communities.springernature.com/posts/bio-inspired-brain-implants-the-future-of-neural-interfaces

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-57016-0


Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy